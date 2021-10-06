Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $260.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s previous close.
UNP has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.11.
UNP stock opened at $209.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average of $218.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Union Pacific by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 122,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,758,865,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
