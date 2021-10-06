Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $260.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.11.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $209.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average of $218.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Union Pacific by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 122,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,758,865,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.