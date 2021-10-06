United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.57

Shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and traded as low as $29.45. United Bancshares shares last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 534 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In other news, insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $42,972.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,623.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa M. Deitering sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $42,551.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,243.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,481 shares of company stock worth $111,776. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bancshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

