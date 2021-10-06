United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Increased by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.84. 99,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,724. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

