United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after acquiring an additional 533,710 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,524,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $83,550,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.71. The stock had a trading volume of 56,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,724. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.28. The firm has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

