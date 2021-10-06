Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on U. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,191,649 shares of company stock valued at $146,629,968 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:U traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.