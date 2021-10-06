Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.60 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

UEC opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 2.42. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,220 shares of company stock worth $289,072. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 188.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 646.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 456,538 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

