Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Update

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 298,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 572,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UROY. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Uranium Royalty from C$4.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of UROY opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.82 million and a PE ratio of -398.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UROY. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

