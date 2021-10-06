USDX [Kava] Hits Market Cap of $132.37 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $132.37 million and $229,978.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001781 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013853 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007544 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002159 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 135,008,242 coins. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

