Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,443. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.52. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.60 and a 1 year high of $353.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.