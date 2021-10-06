VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,595. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70.

