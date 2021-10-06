Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.69% of salesforce.com worth $17,393,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 796,478 shares of company stock valued at $203,364,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.27. 4,531,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.43. The stock has a market cap of $269.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.55, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

