Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $45,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.50. 1,894,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,578. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.47. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $294.79 and a 1-year high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

