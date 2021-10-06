Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 367.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 47,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,695 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,537. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.42. 10,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,435. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.27, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

