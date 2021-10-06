Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 964,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 385,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,530,094.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $40,631,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 910.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 477,434 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,598,000 after buying an additional 163,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 49.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 108,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. Veritex has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

