Vermilion Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,309 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 479% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,090 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. 275,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after acquiring an additional 233,796 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 801,877 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 503,828 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.