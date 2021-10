VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Insider Acquires A$165,205.06 in Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano acquired 77,307 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$165,205.06 ($118,003.61).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Luciano acquired 231,923 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$499,098.30 ($356,498.78).

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Luciano bought 216,461 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$464,741.77 ($331,958.41).

On Friday, September 24th, Robert Luciano bought 270,576 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$578,762.06 ($413,401.47).

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Robert Luciano purchased 192,378 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.13 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$409,572.76 ($292,551.97).

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Luciano bought 268,769 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$576,778.27 ($411,984.48).

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Luciano purchased 170,076 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$363,792.56 ($259,851.83).

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.02.

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

