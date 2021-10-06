Viacoin (VIA) Trading Up 47.1% Over Last Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and $117,159.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00330613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

