VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of CIL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. 2,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

Get VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.