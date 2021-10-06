VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of CIL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. 2,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $46.75.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.
