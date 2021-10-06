Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $19,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.22.

Shares of APTV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.48. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

