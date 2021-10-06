Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $35,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ServiceNow by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.84.

NYSE NOW traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $629.36. 1,037,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $622.06 and its 200-day moving average is $552.74. The company has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.32, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,038 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.