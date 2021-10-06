Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $20.64 Million Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,886 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.28% of Luminar Technologies worth $20,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $7,944,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 539.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200,550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 569.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. 1,485,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

