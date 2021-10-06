Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 145.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

NYSE CI traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $203.25. 1,914,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,645. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $160.37 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.