Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,361 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 146,833 shares during the quarter. 3D Systems comprises 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $28,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,463,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $159,219,000 after buying an additional 1,839,904 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,372,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $20,032,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $21,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

NYSE DDD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,167. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -52.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

