Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the period. PTC comprises 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.15% of PTC worth $24,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PTC by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in PTC by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in PTC by 530.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,029,000 after buying an additional 110,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PTC by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.59. The company had a trading volume of 616,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.67. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

