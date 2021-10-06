Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00.

NASDAQ EA opened at $144.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $60,479,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

