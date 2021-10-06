Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $55,001.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

