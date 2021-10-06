Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 31.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 19,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.