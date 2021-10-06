Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the August 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

JOET stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,061. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOET. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,849,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 299.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000.

