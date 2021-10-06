VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

VMW stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $150.43. 23,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,124. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

