Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is SEK 235.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOLV.B shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 270 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 175 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.