Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,614. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. Vonage has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.40, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vonage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 567,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.