W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Down 34.6% in September

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $76.07. 15,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after buying an additional 157,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

