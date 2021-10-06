Waltonchain Price Tops $1.00 (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $77.68 million and $20.76 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.41 or 0.06445566 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00098741 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 221.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,620,236 coins and its circulating supply is 77,899,204 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

