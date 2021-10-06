Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Short Interest Up 32.4% in September

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 713,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

WMG stock opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.29 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after buying an additional 3,931,904 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,764,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,274,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

