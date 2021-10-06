Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $35,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.26.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 478,388 shares of company stock worth $120,937,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.69. The stock had a trading volume of 361,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.51.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.