Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400,611 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $63,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.66. 1,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,907. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.56. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.31 and a 52-week high of $212.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.78.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,777 shares in the company, valued at $68,916,159.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,704 shares of company stock worth $12,766,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

