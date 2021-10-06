Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,644. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waterstone Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 853.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

