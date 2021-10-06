WeOwn (CHX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $208,531.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00051008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00235494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00111209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012035 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

