Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,697 shares during the quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,409 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,311 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 355,189 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,326,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,552 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. 19,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,524. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

WERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.