Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in September

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,445,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 3,509,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.4 days.

WDOFF opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

