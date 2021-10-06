Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Shares Down 1.8%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.64. Approximately 26,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 21,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

WFAFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. CLSA lowered Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wesfarmers presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a $0.6605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Wesfarmers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

