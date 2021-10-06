West Japan Railway Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for West Japan Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Japan Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion.
About West Japan Railway
West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.