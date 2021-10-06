Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.95

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$26.95 and last traded at C$26.81, with a volume of 129968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTE. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$23.50 price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 14.63.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

