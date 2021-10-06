Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$12.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.43.

WCP traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.36. 3,073,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,284. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.41. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$7.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,453,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,721,816. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,450.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

