WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder Sells 15,000 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $300,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE WOW traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,097. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.