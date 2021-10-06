WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder Sells 15,000 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $300,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,097. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,812,000 after purchasing an additional 377,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.