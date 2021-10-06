William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,594 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Glacier Bancorp worth $24,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

GBCI stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.82. 8,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

