William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $19.90 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of FMC worth $19,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 73.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 86.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.63. 46,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,938. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

