William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $33.53 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $33,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.66. The company had a trading volume of 38,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,018. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.19 and a 1-year high of $168.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average is $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,754 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

