Winslow Capital Management LLC Makes New $412.01 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,981,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,006,000. United Parcel Service makes up 1.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of United Parcel Service as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.19 and its 200 day moving average is $196.32. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

