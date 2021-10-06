Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,418 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,954 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $26,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

